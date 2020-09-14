iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

