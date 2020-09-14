Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rises By 66.1%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $852.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.60.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 35.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78,571 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

