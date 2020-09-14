Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Grows By 309.9%

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 309.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised B Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Communications stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of B Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B Communications stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. B Communications has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 461.79% and a net margin of 5.64%.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

