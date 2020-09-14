Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Grows By 309.9%

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 309.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised B Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Communications stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of B Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 461.79% and a net margin of 5.64%.
B Communications Company Profile
B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.
Read More: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.