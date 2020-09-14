Short Interest in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Drops By 72.4%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BASI opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

