Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI opened at $4.96 on Monday. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

