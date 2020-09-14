Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 101.0% in August

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

