Short Interest in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 101.0%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $954,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,185,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

