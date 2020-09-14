Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the August 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

AVGR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. On average, analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

