Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the August 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.37 on Monday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Avinger comprises about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.