America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATAX shares. ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in BioHiTech Global Inc Declines By 70.2%
Short Interest in BioHiTech Global Inc Declines By 70.2%
BioHiTech Global Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
BioHiTech Global Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
iShares Global Green Bond ETF Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
iShares Global Green Bond ETF Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. Rises By 66.1%
Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. Rises By 66.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report