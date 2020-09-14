Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 954,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVCO opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Avalon Globocare has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

