Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 954,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Avalon Globocare has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

