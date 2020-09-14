Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atomera by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Atomera has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

