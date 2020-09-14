Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Up 43.2% in August

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ATOM opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.67. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

