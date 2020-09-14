Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Up 106.0% in August

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the August 15th total of 548,500 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AUTO opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

