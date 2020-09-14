America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATAX shares. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

