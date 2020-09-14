Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Increases By 285.5%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 285.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

