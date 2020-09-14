Short Interest in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Grows By 106.0%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the August 15th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AUTO opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

