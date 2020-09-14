ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 285.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

