Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) versus SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Financial Review

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.74 $53.69 million $2.93 6.97 SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.66 $11.97 million $1.62 8.35

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 14.66% 6.21% 0.80% SB Financial Group 17.33% 11.15% 1.35%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats SB Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

