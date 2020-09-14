Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.42 million and the highest is $56.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

