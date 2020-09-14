Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.42 million and the highest is $56.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million
Next Fifteen Communications Group Downgraded by Peel Hunt
Next Fifteen Communications Group Downgraded by Peel Hunt
Sangamo Therapeutics Upgraded at BidaskClub
Sangamo Therapeutics Upgraded at BidaskClub
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report