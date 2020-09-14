Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday.

NXFNF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

