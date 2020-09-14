Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $82.87 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

