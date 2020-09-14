Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

ZTE CORP/ADR stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report