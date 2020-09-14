Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

ZTE CORP/ADR stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

