FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

APD stock opened at $300.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.42. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.