Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

