Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

CHWY opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,763,277.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,284 shares of company stock worth $67,729,079. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

