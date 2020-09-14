Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

