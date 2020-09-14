Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restoration Hardware in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

Shares of RH opened at $381.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day moving average is $215.14. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $410.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

