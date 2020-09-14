Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Boosted by William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

