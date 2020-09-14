Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised by Analyst

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

