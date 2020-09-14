Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Raised by Analyst

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.16.

Shares of MA opened at $330.15 on Monday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.57. The stock has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 519.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,648,000 after buying an additional 800,780 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

