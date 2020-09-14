Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Increased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

AEO stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

