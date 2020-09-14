Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Earnings History and Estimates for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report