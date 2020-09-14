Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Reduced by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

