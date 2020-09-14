Slack Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Slack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Slack alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WORK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

WORK opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,117.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824,702 shares of company stock valued at $59,882,935. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Slack by 78.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.