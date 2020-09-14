Slack Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack (NYSE:WORK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Slack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WORK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

WORK opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,117.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824,702 shares of company stock valued at $59,882,935. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Slack by 78.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Earnings History and Estimates for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report