Reviewing Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Gamco Investors (OTCMKTS:GBL)

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Future Healthcare of America alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Future Healthcare of America presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 41.77%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A Gamco Investors 20.97% 112.14% 37.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Gamco Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gamco Investors $312.37 million 1.12 $81.92 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Gamco Investors beats Future Healthcare of America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.