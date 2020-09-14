Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $28.44 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $723.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

