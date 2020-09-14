Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Decreased by William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

