Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $3.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 million and the highest is $3.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.66 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.