Reviewing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and YayYo (NYSE:YAYO)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and YayYo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 25.10 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,340.74 YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YayYo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.52% -9.06% -3.07% YayYo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and YayYo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 1 24 1 3.00 YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $304.16, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. YayYo has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,254.17%. Given YayYo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats YayYo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

