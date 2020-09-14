Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

