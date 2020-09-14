$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will announce sales of $7.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $7.01 million. Repro Med Systems reported sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $29.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.92 million, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $35.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repro Med Systems.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

KRMD stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a PE ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.