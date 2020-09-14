Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.79 Million

Analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post $109.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.54 million. Anaplan posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $438.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $553.27 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,732 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,468 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Anaplan by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $56.65 on Monday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

