Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 321.0% from the August 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $433,205.84. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

