Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GXSFF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

