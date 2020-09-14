Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 79.0%

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 234,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 57.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

