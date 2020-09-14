Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 325.6% in August

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 325.6% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BBSRF stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects.

