Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declines By 79.1%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $21.95 on Monday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,897.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

