XPeng (BEKE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NASDAQ: BEKE):

9/11/2020 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at China International Capital Corp. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

9/7/2020 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

