Netlist (NLST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netlist (OTCMKTS: NLST):

9/4/2020 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

9/3/2020 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

8/26/2020 – Netlist was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

8/25/2020 – Netlist was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Netlist stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.64. Netlist, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Netlist Inc alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.